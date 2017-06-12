Azerbaijan, Georgia working to improve Red Bridge border crossing point

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia are working to improve the Red Bridge border crossing point on their joint border with the support of the EU, Head of Azerbaijan’s State

“The necessary laboratory will be created in Georgia with the support of the EU to exercise phytosanitary, veterinary and other kinds of control. On the Azerbaijani side, we will build a large logistics center with the [EU] support, but also taking into account our financial capacity,” he said, according to Trend.

The project implementation started in March 2017 and will be completed by the end of the year.

