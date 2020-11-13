Azerbaijan, Germany discuss specific tasks on development of renewables

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Germany are interested in developing cooperation in the field of renewable energy, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The ministry noted that an online meeting was held to the discussion of opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy and determine priority areas in this direction.

The meeting was held between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the state body of Germany for energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Employees of the Ministry of Energy and the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, and on the other hand, the leaders and experts of the German Energy Agency took part in the meeting.

"During the meeting, specific measures that can be jointly implemented in the development of the relevant area, cooperation in the development of strategies and roadmaps in such areas as the use of mechanisms to support active consumers, the development of small-scale renewable energy systems, as well as opportunities for participation of the third parties and subordinate entities, were discussed," said the energy ministry.

“Zaur Mammadov, Chief of the Ministry of Energy's staff, who spoke at the meeting, informed about the historical victory of Azerbaijan and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, noting that both energy security and regional security will now be strengthened,” the ministry said.

News.Az