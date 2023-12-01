Azerbaijan, Germany mull development of interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with Head of the Germany-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group of the German Bundestag Johann David Wadephul in Berlin, News.Az reports.

They exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries and parliaments.

The two stressed the significance of strengthening joint efforts of the legislative bodies to develop Azerbaijan-Germany relations, pointing out the importance of increasing contacts between the parliamentarians, including friendship groups. They also expressed confidence that Speaker Sahiba Gafarova’s visit to Germany would contribute to expanding bilateral relations.

The speaker highlighted the current developments in the region, ongoing restoration and construction works in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as the country`s initiatives to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace treaty.

News.Az