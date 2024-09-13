Azerbaijan GP: Ferrari driver Leclerc crashes during practice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc experienced a crash during the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Leclerc's car collided with the barrier at Turn 15, leading to a red flag as the session was temporarily halted, News.Az reports.The damaged vehicle was then removed from the track.The highly anticipated 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix began today in Baku, with races scheduled to take place from September 13 to 15 on the city’s renowned street circuit. This will be the eighth time the capital of Azerbaijan has hosted this prestigious global motorsport event, further reinforcing the country’s standing on the international sporting stage.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth race in the 2024 Formula 1 season following the events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, is expected to be one of the season’s highlights. It is part of the 24-race calendar approved by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council for the current year.In a bid to improve logistics and efficiency, the 2024 Formula 1 calendar has undergone significant adjustments. Notably, the Japanese Grand Prix was moved to April, while the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was rescheduled to September. These changes are designed to streamline race operations and reduce the workload on the participating teams.

News.Az