Azerbaijan Grand Prix widely covered in Arab media

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was widely covered in the Arab media, including in the mass media of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

The length of the race track, where teams compete for the championship, each of which is represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher, the Inner City of Baku.

