Azerbaijan – guarantor for security in European sky

A meeting of the heads of European countries’ air navigation bodies took place in Brussels, in which AZANS Air Traffic Control Center took part.

Following the meeting, AZANS was elected to European Air Navigation Organizations CEO committee.

This Committee includes the general directors of air navigation bodies of England, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Italy and other major European countries. The Committee is also the governing body on developing strategies, making decisions, making demands and upholding the positions of European air navigation bodies before the European Union, Eurocontrol, SESAR ATM research program, the European Aviation Safety Agency EASA, ICAO and CANSO.

According to the Eurocontrol’s report, a significant increase in air traffic is expected in European airspace. By 2040, it will reach 16.2 million annual flights, compared to 11 million in 2018. To regulate such a large flow, European organizations recommend starting development of a harmonized plan of actions to increase airspace capacity, introduce modern technologies of air traffic control automation, and ensure the required number of air traffic controllers.

Due to the country’s strategic location and modern air navigation equipment, Azerbaijan’s airspace is becoming increasingly important for Europe. The increase in air flow through Azerbaijan in 2018 hit 9 percent, while the annual growth in Europe is 4 percent on average.

For the country, this means not only economic, but also strategic benefit, as AZANS acts as a guarantor of air traffic safety of the European sky.

