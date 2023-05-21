Azerbaijan gymnastics team claims European crown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan team in group exercises has become a champion at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku. The team garnered 32.250 points, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijan team consisted of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina claimed the crown with three ribbons and two balls.

The Israel team ranked second followed by Spain.

News.Az