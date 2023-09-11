Azerbaijan hands note of protest to Argentina

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Ambassador of Argentina to Baku Mariangeles Bellusci.

During the meeting, the ambassador was handed a note of protest from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the biased statements of Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez against Azerbaijan during the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023, News.Az reports.

It was noted that distortion of realities in the region on the basis of the slanderous campaign conducted by Armenia against Azerbaijan, voicing unfounded statements using terminology directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are regrettable.

It was stressed that the Armenian side rejected the Azerbaijani proposals to use alternative roads, including the Aghdam-Khankendi road, to meet the needs of the Armenian residents and refused to accept the delivered food.

“This proves that the situation is political and not humanitarian, as Armenia claims,” the ministry said.

The ministry also called on Argentina to refrain from statements against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.





