Azerbaijan hands over four Armenian prisoners to Yerevan

Azerbaijani authorities have released four Armenian prisoners previously convicted on various charges and transferred them to Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced on Facebook.

The individuals — Vagif Cherkezi Khachatryan, Gevorg Rubenovich Sujyan, David Tigrani Davtyan, and Vicken Abraham Euljekjian — were handed over via the Hakari Bridge. Local media described the move as one of the practical outcomes of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

Euljekjian, detained in 2020, was found to have come to Karabakh from Lebanon to participate in hostilities as a mercenary and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Baku Military Court in 2021.

Davtyan and Sujyan, also detained in 2020 and charged with espionage, were each sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Baku Court for Grave Crimes in 2021.

Khachatryan was detained in Lachin in 2023 for participating in an act of genocide committed by illegal Armenian armed formations in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly District and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Baku Military Court.

