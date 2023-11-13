Azerbaijan highlights its tourism potential in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board organized several presentations in the Chinese cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu from November 9 to 13 to inform the Chinese tourism representatives about Azerbaijan’s tourism potential.

Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities were demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Tourism Board together with Azerbaijan Airlines company, several hotels, and 10 local travel companies, the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency told News.Az.

The events brought together about 150 representatives of China's tourism sector. Video footage about Azerbaijan’s tourism potential was demonstrated.

The China Ready program, aimed at ensuring the readiness of the tourism sector to receive Chinese tourists, was demonstrated in Shanghai last week.

Azerbaijan will also be represented at the China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market (COTTM), to be held in Beijing on November 15-17, 2023.

Some 20,469 tourists from China visited Azerbaijan in January-October 2023, which is seven times more than in the same period of 2022. Azerbaijan has recently become well-known as a dynamically developing cultural and business center, an attractive destination for tourists from Asia.

