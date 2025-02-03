Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan highlights tourism opportunities in Pakistan
Azerbaijan's tourism potential was showcased at the Pakistan Travel Mart exhibition in Karachi.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, the country’s participation featured Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and six Azerbaijani tourism companies, News.Az reports citing local media.

Visitors to the Azerbaijani stand were introduced to the country’s UNESCO-listed cultural and historical monuments, national cuisine, tourism routes, and modern infrastructure.

AZAL has launched direct flights from Baku to Islamabad and Lahore. In 2024, 80,924 Pakistani citizens visited Azerbaijan, marking a 47% increase compared to 2023.

