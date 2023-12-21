Historic day in Azerbaijan: FC Qarabag defeat MOIK Baku in Azerbaijan Cup knockout stage at Khankendi Stadium

FC Qarabag (Aghdam) on Thursday clinched a 1-0 win over MOIK (Baku) in the Azerbaijan Cup round of 16 match at the Khankendi Stadium, News.Az reports.

Nariman Akhundzade netted a winner three minutes into stoppage time, etching his name in history as a footballer who scored in the first-ever match played in the liberated Azerbaijani territories after 30 years.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were present at the stadium to watch the match.

A historic match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK Baku in the 1/8 final of the Azerbaijan Cup kicked off at the Khankendi Stadium.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are present at the stadium to watch the match.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

A video presentation was screened, showcasing the interactions and thoughts of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev with athletes, along with his perspectives on sports.

Upon entering the stadium, the head of state met with football players and the referees overseeing the match, taking commemorative photos with them.

Following President Ilham Aliyev's symbolic touch to the ball, the match commenced.

