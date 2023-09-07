Azerbaijan holds Baku 2023 international exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku 2023 international exercises were held on the territory of the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement of Baku’s Garadagh District, with rescue teams and equipment belonging to the agencies responsible for managing emergency situations of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The exercises were organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, News.Az reports.

The exercises involved eight helicopters, one amphibious aircraft, 245 pieces of special-purpose equipment, six specially trained dogs and 1,180 participants from the relevant agencies of the OTS member states.

Along with the representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, the representatives of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units, the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, the Azerbaijan Railways and the Baku International Sea Trade Port took part in the exercises.

