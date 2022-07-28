Azerbaijan holds combat training for tanks crews (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, combat training classes were held with tank crews of the Azerbaijan Army at the combined-arms training range, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Tank crews successfully accomplished the tasks on destroying the targets of an imaginary enemy, as well as anti-tank vehicles in motion and motionless states after overcoming minefields, natural and artificial obstacles.

The main attention during the classes was paid to increasing the combat readiness of tank units and improving the individual skills of the crews.

News.Az