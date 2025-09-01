Azerbaijan hosts first UN-backed Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has launched its first Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) under the auspices of YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The event aims to be a space to boost youth climate action locally and create an input into the international conferences, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The two-day event, the 1st LCOY2025 Azerbaijan, is attended by more than 150 young climate leaders, representatives of state institutions and international organizations, as well as leading experts of the country.

The key organizer of the event is the EkoSfera Social-Ecology Center, operating in the field sustainability and youth education, with an observer status in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a member of influential environmental networks around the globe and the National Operator for both Green Key and Eco-Schools in Azerbaijan.

The conference is organized in partnership with the Baku State University and the Sea Breeze Resort recreation and residential complex with the information support of CBC (Caspian International Broadcasting Company).

The opening ceremony of the event was held at Baku State University (BSU), which was addressed by BSU Rector Elchin Babayev, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Nigar Arpadarai, the Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Leyla Hasanova and EkoSfera Head Firuza Sultanzada.

The event also featured discussions focused on how to integrate youth into the global climate movement.

The second day of the conference will be held at the Sea Breeze Resort. The event is set to adopt the Azerbaijani Youth Climate Declaration and feature a meeting with Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues; Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports; MP, Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade; and Rafig Aslanov, the head of the State Control Service for Water Use and Protection under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan,

The event will cover a wide range of topics and play a major role in increasing the theoretical and practical knowledge of participants.

Discussions on key topics will promote development and strengthen the global voice of the youth by providing a platform for their ideas and engaging them in decision-making processes. Simultaneously, the event will contribute to promoting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



News.Az