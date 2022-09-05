Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises was held on September 5 the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen, the head of the Executive Power of Ganja city, Niyazi Bayramov, and other guests.

First, the national anthems of both states were performed, and the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the countries, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

An officer of the Air Force, Major General Zaur Rustamov, welcomed the guests and emphasized that conducting such exercises is important in terms of planning joint activities, studying interaction and combat interoperability, as well as carrying out search-and-rescue measures.

The head of the Executive Power of Ganja city Niyazi Bayramov highlighted the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the high results of these relations.

Other speakers also wished the participants success in upcoming exercises and performing combat aviation flights at a high level.

Then a briefing was given on the exercises’ objectives, the training, and accommodation of military personnel, the forces involved, the tasks to be fulfilled, the flight of aircraft, and their usage.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts.

