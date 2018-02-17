Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for developing relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy-Chair and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov has met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov extended the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and on behalf of the head of state invited him to pay a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he considers President Ilham Aliyev a close friend of his, adding the visit of Azerbaijani head of state to Hungary played an important role in developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

They exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest. The sides also underlined that the development of mutual relationship and close cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Hungary's ruling Fidesz Party will have a positive impact on the development of friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

Ali Ahmadov briefed the Hungariaan Prime Minister on the presidential elections to be held on April 11 in Azerbaijan.

PM Viktor Orban expressed his confidence that the parliamentary elections to be held on April 8 in Hungary and the presidential elections to be held on April 11 in Azerbaijan will be a success. The Hungarian Prime Minister said he believes that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to enhance after the elections too.

News.Az

