Azerbaijan-Hungary Energy Group holds fifth meeting

The 5th meeting of the Working Group on Energy between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Hungary was held online, according to the Ministry of Energy.

In his remarks, Co-Chair of the Working Group and Head of Administration of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Zaur Mammadov emphasized the successful activity of the Working Group in advancing energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, News.Az reports.

It was emphasized that through mutual discussions and long-term effective collaboration, the energy partnership between the two countries has become even stronger and strategic. It was also underlined that cooperation in the oil and gas sector has evolved into a mutually beneficial partnership, while collaboration between the energy companies of both countries is highly appreciated. The participation of the Hungarian side in the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Advisory Councils, as well as in Baku Energy Week, and particularly its support for Azerbaijan’s energy initiatives within the framework of COP29, were appreciated. Head of Administration also spoke about cooperation among Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania in the field of green energy development and transmission, stressing the significance of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project.

From the Hungarian side, Co-Chair of the meeting and Head of Department of Energy and Climate Diplomacy Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Izabella Feierabend noted the successful development of bilateral energy cooperation across various fields. She shared her views on joint projects in the oil and gas sector and existing infrastructure opportunities, and emphasized the importance of experience exchange in green energy and energy regulation, as well as expanding cooperation in energy efficiency.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the work carried out since the 4th meeting of the Working Group, listened to presentations on cooperation and ongoing projects in the fields of oil and gas, renewable energy, energy regulation, energy efficiency.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Protocol on the outcomes of the 5th meeting of the Energy Working Group.

News.Az