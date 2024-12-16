Azerbaijan, ICESCO to organize int’l conference on interfaith harmony in Morocco
Photo: The State Committee of Azerbaijan on Affairs with Religious Associations,
An international conference titled "Interfaith Harmony: Nurturing Peaceful Coexistence" will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on December 17.Organized by the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Affairs with Religious Associations, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco, the event will focus on the role of religious values in promoting peace and unity across societies, News.Az reports, citing the Committee.
It will also explore ways to eliminate barriers to religious tolerance and initiatives to foster interfaith harmony. Additionally, the conference will highlight Azerbaijan's model of religious tolerance and its legislative framework for coexistence.
The conference will bring together representatives from Azerbaijan and Morocco’s government institutions, international organizations, diplomatic corps, civil society groups, religious leaders, politicians, scholars, and researchers.
A photo exhibition titled "Common Human Values, Different Religions," showcasing Azerbaijan’s traditions of multiculturalism and historical and religious monuments, will also be featured during the event.