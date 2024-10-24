Azerbaijan, IFC explore innovative financing solutions for climate action
Azerbaijan and the International Finance Cooperation (IFC) explored innovative financing solutions for climate action.The matter was discussed during a meeting between COP29 President Designate Mukhtar Babayev and IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop, the COP29 Presidency said on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.
“As we prepare for COP29, their dialogue focused on enhancing support for developing countries and mobilizing private sector investment to achieve sustainable development goals,” the COP29 Presidency stated.
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.
This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.