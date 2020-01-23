Azerbaijan improves position in Global Firepower ranking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ranked 52nd of 137 countries (power index: 0.7791) in the Global Firepower rating in 2019, having risen one step compared to 2018, Trend reports referring to the ranking’s website.

When compiling the Global Firepower ranking, such factors as manpower, airpower, land strength, naval strength, logistics, financials were taken into consideration.

Highlights of the report for Azerbaijan:

- 5,042,346 people worth of available manpower;

- 3,781,760 people who are "fit-for-service";

- Total military personnel is estimated at 367,000

- Azerbaijan ranks 43rd of 137 countries in "total helicopter strength", and 27th of 137 for total attack helicopters (17);

- Azerbaijan ranks 21st of 137 for total available "rocket projectors" (182);

- Azerbaijan ranks 27th for "self-propelled artillery" (187);

An important place is given to the size of the military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves of a country and its purchasing power.

The top three positions in the ranking belong to the US, Russia and China.

News.Az