Azerbaijan improves railroad safety guarantees

Overhaul on the Ganja-Boyuk Kasik railway route necessitated the reconstruction of other structures and mechanisms, as well as individual economic plots included in this line, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Major projects are being currently carried out in this direction, which covers economic areas directly connected to the railway traffic system.

Renovation of 156 turnouts on the Ganja-Boyuk Kasik line began on August 5. Unlike the older ones, the new turnouts installed on reinforced concrete beams and sleepers are more reliable in terms of uninterrupted operation and safety of railway traffic.

In a short period of time, 39 gunners were renovated and 9 new ones are continuing to be installed in Poylu and another 10 at Dallar station.

Work is carried out by specialized railway enterprises № 5 and № 11 of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC via the company’s own funds.

