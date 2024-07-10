Azerbaijan in favor of regional peace and stability, FM Bayramov tells NATO official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region during a meeting with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a range of security issues, including energy, defense, protection of critical infrastructure, military education, and both regional and international security, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.The successful continuation of the 30-year cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO within the Partnership for Peace program was also highlighted.Minister Bayramov pointed to Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) as a testament to Baku's active role in addressing global challenges.Discussing the post-conflict regional situation, Bayramov underscored the ongoing mine threat in Azerbaijan, which endangers civilians, and highlighted Armenia's intensive armament efforts.Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to peace and stability in the region, stating that the country remains the initiator of key elements in the peace process with Armenia. Despite significant progress on the draft peace agreement, the minister noted that the Armenian Constitution still contains claims to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

News.Az