Azerbaijan inaugurates embassy in Kenya
Azerbaijan inaugurated its embassy in Kenya on June 3 with an official ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The ministers assessed the opening of the diplomatic mission as a crucial step towards sustaining and strengthening Azerbaijani-Kenyan inter-state relations, facilitating communication and promoting cooperation.

Minister Bayramov also acknowledged the favorable environment and conditions created by Kenya as the host country for the proper functioning of the diplomatic mission.

