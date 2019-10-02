Azerbaijan increases export of hazelnuts by nearly 90%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hazelnut growing is one of the main areas of the non-oil sector, bringing foreign currency to Azerbaijan, and in 2018 the country was also able to maintain its position on the world market, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association Ismayil Orujov told Trend.

He said that Azerbaijan ranks third in the world in terms of exports of hazelnuts after Turkey and Italy.

Despite the relatively low productivity this year, the statistics of eight months are very good, he noted.

“Thus, if last year hazelnuts were exported for a total of $40.5 million, this year the value of exports reached $76.9 million,” he added. “Thus, hazelnut exports grew by 89.9 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. I believe that by the end of the year, hazelnuts exports from Azerbaijan will increase twice compared to last year.”

He noted that he took part in the international food exhibition “World Food Moscow 2019” a week ago, emphasizing that with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Association’s products will be demonstrated at the Anuga 2019 exhibition, which will be held October 5-9 in the German city of Cologne.

“In general, 5-6 companies represent Azerbaijan at each of these exhibitions,” he added. “After the exhibitions, changes are also observed in the geography of our exports. Presently, Azerbaijani hazelnuts are exported to 25 countries. In particular, Russia holds a special place among these countries. But activity is expected in anticipation of Christmas in European countries as well. German and Italian companies, as well as the Czech Republic and Poland, demonstrate great interest in Azerbaijani products.”

Talking about the value of hazelnuts, Orujov noted that prices for Azerbaijani hazelnuts in the world market reached their peak in August-September.

“The quality of farmers’ products, the use of new technologies, the introduction of European and ISO standards have already shown results, having contributed to improving the quality of the product,” he said.

“Over the past two months, the export price of Azerbaijani hazelnuts has amounted to about $6.2 - $6.5 per kilogram. During the same period, the price for Turkish hazelnuts amounted to $5.9 - $6, and for Georgian hazelnuts - $5.8.”

