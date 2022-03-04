Azerbaijan increases gas production in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan produced 2.9 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January 2022, according to a report by the country’s Energy Ministry, News.Az reports.

"Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" accounted for 1.8 million tons of oil produced in the republic while "Shah Deniz" for 0.4 million tons (condensate). SOCAR's oil output amounted to 0.7 million tons (including condensate).

During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 2.3 million tons. Out of this consortium accounts for 2.2 million tons, SOCAR for 79.8 thousand tons.

In January 2022, gas output amounted to 4.1 bcm. 1.2 bcm of gas production extracted from ACG, while 2.2 bcm from Shah Deniz. SOCAR produced 0.7 bcm gas during this period. Gas was transported with an increase of 12.9% compared to the relevant period last year.

During reporting period gas sales abroad amounted to 2 bcm. 0.8 bcm gas was exported to Turkey, 0.8 bcm gas to Europe, 0.4 bcm to Georgia. It should be noted that, during this period more than 0,5 bcm gas was exported to Turkey through TANAP.

Since its commissioning till 1 February 2022, 583 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" and "Shah Deniz". More than 548 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while 35 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz.

Since their commissioning till 1 February 2022, more than 191 bcm gas was extracted from "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli", 160 bcm from "Shah Deniz". During this period, more than 110 bcm gas were exported from Shah Deniz.

Azerbaijan refined 583,000 tons of oil in January 2022.

News.Az