Azerbaijan increasing fine for illegal child adoption

Azerbaijan is set to increase the amount of fine for illegal child adoption from 100-300 manats to 1,500-2,000, APA reported.

This is according to the latest amendment proposed to be made to Article 174.

The draft amendment has been recommended for the plenary session of the parliament and will be tabled on April 25.

