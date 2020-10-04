Azerbaijan inflicts heavy blows on Armenian army: Defense Ministry
At the moment, the situation at the front remains tense, Anar Eyvazov, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, said on Sunday.
“The activity of the Armenian armed forces is being suppressed by the Azerbaijani army and heavy blows are inflicted on them,” the spokesman added. “The Armenian Armed Forces suffered big losses both in manpower and military equipment.”