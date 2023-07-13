Azerbaijan initiates criminal case after the beekeeper falls into a landmine in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan released information about the beekeeper falling into a landmine in Kalbajar, News.az reports.

A criminal investigation has been launched over the occurrence.

"It is reported in response to the inquiry that entered the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office that an investigation has been initiated by the Kalbajar District Prosecutor's Office, in accordance with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, regarding the fact of injury to the foot of Aliyev Sahib Isa, born in 1964, as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Seyidlar in the Kalbajar region on July 13 around 20:00," the information reads.

News.Az