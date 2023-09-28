Azerbaijan initiates criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, the former so-called “state minister” of the separatist regime in Garabagh.

A preliminary investigation is underway by the State Security Service regarding the numerous terrorist crimes committed by the illegal Armenian armed formations operating in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, said the Service's press service said, News.Az reports.

Based on the collected evidence, reasonable suspicions have arisen that Ruben Karleni Vardanyan, born in 1968, currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, committed the criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in an armed formations or groups, which are not provided by the legislation) and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ruben Vardanyan was detained on September 27, 2023, for the illegal acts he committed, brought to criminal responsibility, and sentenced to pre-trial detention by the court order.

Currently, investigative and operational measures on the criminal case are underway.

News.Az