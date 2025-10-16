Azerbaijan inks visa-free deals with Uganda, Somalia for diplomatic passport holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Azerbaijan has signed agreements with Uganda and Somalia to establish a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports.

The agreement with Uganda, covering both diplomatic and service passports, was signed during bilateral meetings in Kampala on October 15–16, held alongside the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

On the margins of the 19th NAM Ministerial Meeting, Azerbaijan and Somalia also signed a bilateral agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

These agreements are expected to enhance Azerbaijan’s bilateral relations with African countries, facilitate mutual visits, and further strengthen diplomatic ties.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov attended the event.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

News.Az