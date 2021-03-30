Azerbaijan Innovation Agency, Startup Campus launch "Discover Europe" programme for startups wishing to enter European Market

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Innovation Agency of Azerbaijan and Startup Campus have started collaboration on "Discover Europe" programme - an excellent pre-validation and the first "stepping-stone" for startups that want to enter the European market.

During the programme startups will accelerate their exposure in the local ecosystems after meeting and building relationships with the key players of these markets, widen their horizon by meeting businesses, investors, fellow startups and mentors.

The startups will boost their general understanding of the European ecosystem through customised legal, accounting and market entry consultations, as well as receive detailed market overview of the Hungarian, German and British market. They will also gain valuable feedback from a European perspective regarding their product and create a European go-to-market strategy.

Startup Campus is a decentralised global incubator with several interlaced locations that help to accelerate the global expansion process of startups and to create a close connection with the ecosystems. Its programmes create a push and pull system for local and foreign startups to scale up globally.

For more information about the programme join the virtual info session on March 30th at 4:30 PM. The info session will be held in English.

To attend the info session, you will need to register at the following link:

https://forms.gle/gf3rBFeNJaVvN89f7

News.Az

News.Az