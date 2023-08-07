Azerbaijan intercepts another quadrocopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 7, at about 13:30, a DJI Mavic 3 quadrocopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction opposite to the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The quadrocopter was detected as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units and landed by special technical means.

