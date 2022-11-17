Azerbaijan interested in attracting investors from partner countries to restoration work in Karabakh: Deputy Minister

Azerbaijan is interested in attracting investors from partner countries to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in its Karabakh region, the country’s deputy minister of economy said on Thursday.

Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev was speaking at the Azerbaijan Investment and Young Entrepreneurship Forum co-organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that the Azerbaijani government is investing heavily in reconstruction work in the Karabakh region.

“The economic reintegration of liberated lands, and harnessing the potential of new international and regional transport, and transit corridors will give a strong impetus to the development of Azerbaijan and the entire region,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az