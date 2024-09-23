Azerbaijan Internal Troops serviceman passes away
A serviceman of Azerbaijan’s Internal Troops, Lieutenant Orkhan Aghayev, tragically passed away.The 23-year-old serviceman, injured due to the accidental handling of his service weapon, died in a hospital in the country’s Shirvan district, News.Az reports.
An investigation is underway into this incident.
Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry confirmed the death of the serviceman.