Azerbaijan Internal Troops serviceman passes away

A serviceman of Azerbaijan’s Internal Troops, Lieutenant Orkhan Aghayev, tragically passed away.

The 23-year-old serviceman, injured due to the accidental handling of his service weapon, died in a hospital in the country’s Shirvan district, News.Az reports.

An investigation is underway into this incident.

Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry confirmed the death of the serviceman.

