Azerbaijan introduces free ‘COP29 special visa’ for conference participants

The Government of Azerbaijan has introduced the ‘COP29 Special Visa’, free of charge, for participants registered for COP29 via the UNFCCC Online Registration System (onlinereg.unfccc.int/onlinereg).

The ‘COP29 Special Visa’ can be obtained either through the visa link provided in the UNFCCC registration confirmation email sent to registered participants, or through the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad. If a participant decides to apply for ‘COP29 Special Visa’ to the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad, the UNFCCC registration confirmation email will be considered as a main supporting document for the travel, the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.The ‘COP29 Special Visa’ allows the holder a single-entry visit and stay in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan for up to 30 days.Should you wish to leave the country and return back to the Republic of Azerbaijan because of participation in the Pre-sessional Meetings/Conference/ UNFCCC meetings, you must re-apply for the ‘COP29 Special Visa’, using your UNFCCC registration number, which you received your initial visa under.All foreign participants entering Azerbaijan for COP29 must have a passport valid for at least three months beyond the visa expiration date.The ‘COP29 Special Visa’ will be issued within three (3) working days after submitting a complete online application through the official portal, or upon submitting a complete application to the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad.The visa expiration date is indicated on the 'COP29 Special Visa.' The visa holder must leave the Republic of Azerbaijan before the visa expiration date.If you will decide to apply for ‘COP29 Special Visa’ via the official electronic visa portal, please visit the visa portal through the link, fill out the form, upload the required documents and submit your application for approval. Once approved, you will receive a visa confirmation email with a link to download your ‘COP29 Special Visa’.Currently a visa-free regime exists between the Republic of Azerbaijan and several countries based on bilateral intergovernmental agreements. Participants can find additional information on visa-free regime countries at the following link - www.mfa.gov.az/en/category/visa/visa-free-countries. In this case participants can enter the Republic of Azerbaijan without a visa and do not need to apply for the ‘COP29 Special Visa’.Participants are strongly encouraged to apply for the ‘COP29 Special Visa’ promptly once their UNFCCC registration is confirmed and travel to the Republic of Azerbaijan with valid visa.More information on COP29 Special e-visa application is available at the following link: evisa.gov.az/cop29/assets/docs/COP For queries concerning visa arrangements please contact: visas@unfccc.int. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

