Azerbaijan invests hundreds of millions of USD in Turkey in 2018

Azerbaijan invests hundreds of millions of USD in Turkey in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s investments in Turkey totaled $516 million in 2018, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkey.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s direct investments in Turkey account for $489 million.

During the year, the biggest volume of investments from Azerbaijan to Turkey was made in November ($178 million), the smallest - in December ($13 million). Azerbaijan accounts for almost 8 percent of all investments in Turkey.

The total value of foreign investments in Turkey amounted to $6.5 billion in 2018.

“Investments worth $4.2 billion account for the share of European countries, which is 14 percent less compared to 2017,” the report said.

Investments by Asian countries in 2018 increased by 3 percent compared with the previous year and amounted to $1.7 billion.

Spain holds the first place among investors in Turkey. The value of direct investments from this country to Turkey amounted to $1.2 billion.

News.Az

News.Az