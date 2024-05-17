Azerbaijan invests over $680M in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of this year, investments amounting to AZN1.167 billion ($686 million) were allocated to fixed assets in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

Of the funds, AZN1.159 billion ($681 million) was dedicated to construction and installation works.The Azerbaijani government launched major infrastructure projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur shortly after the regions were liberated from Armenian occupation during a 44-day war in 2020.

