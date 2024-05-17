Azerbaijan invests over $680M in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur in Q1 2024
In the first quarter of this year, investments amounting to AZN1.167 billion ($686 million) were allocated to fixed assets in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.Of the funds, AZN1.159 billion ($681 million) was dedicated to construction and installation works.
The Azerbaijani government launched major infrastructure projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur shortly after the regions were liberated from Armenian occupation during a 44-day war in 2020.