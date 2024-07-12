Azerbaijan invites election bodies of 26 countries to monitor snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has sent invitations to the election authorities of 26 countries to monitor the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov announced, News.Az reports.

He noted that international observers have always closely monitored the processes taking place in Azerbaijan.Gasimov emphasized that all conditions would be created for both international and local observers to monitor the snap parliamentary elections.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

