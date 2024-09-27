Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia connecting their energy systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

The integration of the electricity systems of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia is on the agenda, and a feasibility study of the project is also being considered, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced during the ongoing Russian Energy Week, News.Az reports.

"We are currently considering feasibility studies,”, he noted, referring to the project to unify the power systems of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. “There is a tripartite project here that is on the agenda of our negotiations and relations. And our Ministry of Energy is now working on it”, added the Deputy Prime Minister.At the same time, he emphasized that it is not about covering the energy deficit in the southern part of Russia, but about mutual exchange of electricity, if necessary. Energy flows in both directions. The same synchronous operation of the power system has been established, for example, with Belarus and other CIS countries.In August 2023, it was announced that a feasibility study to connect the power systems of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia should be ready by the end of 2023.

News.Az