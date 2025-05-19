Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of bilateral ties, regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council of Iran, on the margins of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

The discussions focused on the development of bilateral relations, as well as the regional security matters, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az