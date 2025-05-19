Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of bilateral ties, regional security issues

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of bilateral ties, regional security issues
Photo: AZERTAC

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council of Iran, on the margins of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

The discussions focused on the development of bilateral relations, as well as the regional security matters, News.Az reports, citing local media

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      