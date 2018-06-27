Azerbaijan, Iran discuss ways of widening cultural relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s minister of culture Abulfas Garayev has met with Iran`s minister of culture and Islamic guidance Abbas Salehi to discuss the ways of enhancing relations between the two countries in the field of culture, AzerTag reports.

Garayev noted that Azerbaijan and Iran are brotherly states, which support each other on many issues on the international arena. He hailed bilateral ties in the field of culture.

Salehi said he is visiting Azerbaijan in connection with the Days of Iranian Culture. He said that such events will give impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

News.Az

