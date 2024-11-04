Azerbaijan, Iran hold joint exercise of naval forces in the Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZIREX-2024 tactical exercise with the participation of a group of personnel and ships of the Naval Forces of the Azerbaijan Army and Iranian Army was held in the part of the Caspian Sea belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, News.Az reports citing Ministry of Defence.

First, a briefing on the purpose of the "Search and rescue at sea" exercise and the tasks to be performed was presented, and mutual discussions were held.During the exercise held in order to strengthen Azerbaijan-Iran military cooperation, rescue and medical assistance measures during ship accidents, search and rescue operations and ensuring ship safety were carried out.The tasks set for different stages of the training were performed by the sailors with high professionalism.

News.Az