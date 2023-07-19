Azerbaijan, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region mull expansion of economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Head of Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, News/Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on expansion of economic cooperation arising from the instructions of the Azerbaijani President. They also exchanged views on the constant contacts and ties between the businesspersons of the two countries as well as the enhancement of cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and transport.

News.Az