Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Latvia - Deputy PM Pabriks says

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks said at the meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, News.az reports.

"Azerbaijan and Latvia have fruitful cooperation on a bilateral basis and within a number of international and regional organizations," he said.

Artis Pabriks said Latvia supports Azerbaijan's comprehensive cooperation with the EU.

News.Az