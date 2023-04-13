Azerbaijan is a very important country for us - Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

“Azerbaijan is a very important country for us,” said Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović as she made a press statement following her meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sarajevo, News.az reports.

“Today we declare that we are friendly countries to each other. We support each other in the international arena. At the same time, our bilateral relations will rise to a higher level. I am very glad that we are seeing progress in this matter as well,” she noted.

News.Az