Azerbaijan is close partner of NATO: Assistant Secretary-General
Azerbaijan is a close partner of NATO, Baiba Braže, NATO's Assistant Secretary-General for Public Diplomacy, said on Tuesday.
She was speaking video videoconferencing during a high-level conference on “Women for a Sustainable Tomorrow” held at ADA University in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Braže noted that NATO-Azerbaijan relations date back to 1992.
The Assistant Secretary-General recalled that in 1994, Azerbaijan joined NATO’s peacekeeping program and was represented in a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.
She emphasized that there is a mutual understanding between NATO and Azerbaijan, and both parties contribute to regional security.
Braže also thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid rendered to Ukraine.