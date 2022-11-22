Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan is close partner of NATO: Assistant Secretary-General

Azerbaijan is a close partner of NATO, Baiba Braže, NATO's Assistant Secretary-General for Public Diplomacy, said on Tuesday.

She was speaking video videoconferencing during a high-level conference on “Women for a Sustainable Tomorrow” held at ADA University in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Braže noted that NATO-Azerbaijan relations date back to 1992.

The Assistant Secretary-General recalled that in 1994, Azerbaijan joined NATO’s peacekeeping program and was represented in a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. 

She emphasized that there is a mutual understanding between NATO and Azerbaijan, and both parties contribute to regional security. 

Braže also thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid rendered to Ukraine.


News.Az 

