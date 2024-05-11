Azerbaijan is making great efforts to strengthen Islamic solidarity - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are actively working towards Islamic solidarity. Azerbaijan is making great efforts to unite the Islamic world and strengthen Islamic solidarity,” President Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival in the city of Shusha.

The head of state noted: “Shusha's becoming the cultural capital of the Islamic world will provide us with additional opportunities to showcase our culture both to Muslim communities and the global community.”

News.Az