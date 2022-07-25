Azerbaijan is our "red line" in the process of normalization with Armenia: Erdogan
- 25 Jul 2022 23:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175575
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-is-our-red-line-in-the-process-of-normalization-with-armenia-erdogan Copied
"During the telephone conversation with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, we discussed the process of normalization of our relations," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President in an interview with the local journalists, News.az reports.
He noted that Turkiye's red line is Azerbaijan, and the normalization process between Turkiye and Armenia will be possible after this issue is resolved: "But we expect them to take concrete steps, we are determined in this normalization process."