Azerbaijan is vital in terms of transit corridors: Putin

“Azerbaijan is very important in terms of transit corridors,” said the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at first plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format, News.Az reports.

Putin said that the growing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia is also of particular importance.

